Letter: Raising a stink over the recreational pot debate

Pot stinks. It smells worse than the sewer on a hot day during Kona weather. Seriously, anyone who thinks that smell would go over in hotels and next door is just kidding themselves. Known by many names over the years — hashish, hash, Mary Jane, weed, pot, marijuana, and now the politically correct cannabis — it still smells as bad as human waste. Not great for tourism.

Leigh Prentiss
Kailua