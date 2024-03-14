Letter: Raising a stink over the recreational pot debate

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pot stinks. It smells worse than the sewer on a hot day during Kona weather.

Pot stinks. It smells worse than the sewer on a hot day during Kona weather. Seriously, anyone who thinks that smell would go over in hotels and next door is just kidding themselves. Known by many names over the years — hashish, hash, Mary Jane, weed, pot, marijuana, and now the politically correct cannabis — it still smells as bad as human waste. Not great for tourism.

Leigh Prentiss

Kailua

