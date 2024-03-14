Man, 33, arrested in fatal shooting of man, 20, in Aiea

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A man in his 20s died after he was shot near a home on Kaulainahee Place in Aiea Wednesday afternoon, according to police and fire fighters.

Honolulu police arrested 33-year-old Leroy Charles Kelii Rodrigues at 99-0627 Kaulainahee Place in Aiea at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday. He was booked on suspicion of murder in the second degree and three counts of criminal contempt of court.

Rodrigues’ bail totals $400 for the contempt arrests but he is being held pending investigation on the murder accusation.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a weapons call on Kaulainahee Place, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

At about 2:16 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department posted a notice warning of a “Probable Active Threat Incident at 99-639 Kaulainahee Pl with HFD Resources,” according to a news alert from HFD.

When firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:22 p.m., they found it was not an active threat. HPD and city Emergency Medical Services technicians were on scene when HFD’s engine 10 got to the shooting.

The male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later. Officers arrested Rodrigues at the scene in connection with the shooting.