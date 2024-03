Television and radio – March 14, 2024

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

Red Sox vs. Yankees 7 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Angels vs. Royals 9:55 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

Mariners vs. Dodgers 10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Mariners vs. Dodgers 10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASKETBALL: NBA

Nuggets at Heat 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Lakers at Kings 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Lakers at Kings 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

BASKETBALL: NBA G-LEAGUE

Westchester Knicks at South Bay Lakers 4 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

Atlantic 10, first rd: St. Joseph’s vs. G. Mason 5:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

ACC, sec. rd: Florida State vs. Virginia Tech 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Big 12, sec. rd: UCF vs. BYU 6:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Atlantic 10, first rd: Fordham vs. VCU 8 a.m. USA 29/555 123

ACC sec, rd: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest 8:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Pac-12, first rd: USC vs. Washington 9 a.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Big East, first rd: Xavier vs. Butler 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Southland, final: McNeese St. vs. Nicholls 11 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Atlantic 10, first rd: La Salle vs. St. Bonaventure 11 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Pac-12, first rd: Oregon State vs. UCLA 11:30 a.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Big East, first rd: Georgetown vs. Providence 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

SEC, first rd: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

ACC, sec. rd: NC State vs. Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Patriot League final: Lehigh at Colgate 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Atlantic 10, first rd: Saint Louis vs. Duquesne 1:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Big East, first rd: DePaul vs. Villanova 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Pac-12, first rd: Stanford vs. California 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

SEC, first rd: Missouri vs. Georgia 3:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

ACC, sec. rd: Boston College vs. Clemson 3:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Big 12, sec rd: Cincinnati vs. Kansas 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Big Sky, final: Montana vs. Montana St. 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Pac-12, first rd: Arizona State vs. Utah 5:30 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

Big Sky, final: E. Washington vs. N. Arizona 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

AAC, final: East Carolina vs. Rice 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Mountain West, final: UNLV vs. San Diego St. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

HOCKEY: NHL

Kings at Blues 1:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Kings at Blues 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Capitals at Oilers 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

HOCKEY: PWHL

Boston at Minnesota 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

SOCCER

French: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nice 10 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Concacaf: S.V. Robinhood vs. Herediano 11:56 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Concacaf: Inter Miami vs. Nashville 2:05 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Libertadores: Colo-Colo vs. Sportivo Trinidense 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Concacaf: América vs. Guadalajara 4:20 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Indian Wells Open 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

THURSDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

Mets vs. Cardinals 7 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Athletics vs. Cubs 10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Angels vs. White Sox 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Orioles vs. Pirates 1 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

BASKETBALL: NBA

Suns at Celtics 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Clippers at Bulls 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

Mavericks at Thunder 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

BASKETBALL: BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Cape Town Tigers vs. Dynamo 4 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Petro De Luanda vs. FUS De Rabat 7 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

Atlantic 10, quarter.: TBD vs. Richmond 5:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Big East, quarter.: TBD vs. UConn 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214

ACC, quarter.: TBD vs. North Carolina 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Big Ten, second: Minnesota vs. Michigan St. 6 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

AAC, second round: Tulsa vs. E. Carolina 6:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Big 12, quarter.: TBD vs. Texas Tech 6:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

SEC, second round: Mississippi St. vs. LSU 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Atlantic 10, quarter.: TBD vs. UMass 8 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Big East, quarter.: TBD vs. Seton Hall 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214

AAC, second round: TBD vs. Memphis 8:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

ACC, quarter.: TBD vs. Pittsburgh 8:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Big Ten, second round: TBD vs. Wisconsin 8:30 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Big 12, quarter.: TBD vs. Houston 9 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Pac-12, quarter.: TBD vs. Arizona 9 a.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Mountain West, quarter.: TBD vs. Utah St. 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SEC, second round: TBD vs. So. Carolina 9:30 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Atlantic 10, quarter.: TBD vs. Loy.-Chicago 11 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Pac-12, quarter.: TBD vs. Oregon 11:30 a.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Mountain West, quarter.: SDSU vs. UNLV 11:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Big Ten, second round: Ohio St.-Iowa 12:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Big East, quarter.: TBD vs. Creighton 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214

SEC, second round: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

AAC, second round: Tulane vs. No. Texas 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

ACC, quarter.: TBD vs. Duke 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Big 12, quarter.: TBD vs. Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Atlantic 10, quarter.: TBD vs. Dayton 1:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123

AAC, second round: TBD vs. SMU 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Pac-12, quarter.: TBD vs. Wash. St. 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Mountain West, quarter.: TBD vs. Nevada 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Big Ten, second round: TBD vs. Indiana 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Big East, quarter.: TBD vs. Marquette 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214

SEC, second round: TBD vs. Florida 3:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

ACC, quarter.: TBD vs. Virginia 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Big 12, quarter.: TBD vs. Baylor 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Pac-12, quarter.: TBD vs. Colorado 5:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214

Mountain West, quarter.: TBD vs. Boise St. 5:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

Southland, final: Teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

GOLF

PGA: Players Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Ducks at Wild 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

SOCCER

CONCACAF: Alajuelense vs. New England 1:56 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Libertadores: Nacional vs. Always Ready 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

CONCACAF: Monterrey vs. Cincinnati 4:05 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Indian Wells 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

Pac-12 men’s, first round: USC vs. Washington 9 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

Patriot League men’s final: Lehigh at Colgate 1 p.m. 1500-AM

NBA: Lakers at Kings 4 p.m. 990-AM

Big Sky men’s final: Montana vs. Montana St. 5:30 p.m. 1500-AM

THURSDAY

TIME STATION

ACC men’s basketball: TBD vs. North Carolina 6 a.m. 1500-AM

ACC men’s basketball: TBD vs. Pittsburgh 8:30 a.m. 1500-AM

ACC men’s basketball: TBD vs. Duke 1 p.m. 1500-AM

NBA: Clippers at Bulls 2 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

Big West men’s basketball: TBD vs. Hawaii 3 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM