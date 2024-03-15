comscore Off the news: Lawmakers urge COFA access to FEMA aid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Lawmakers urge COFA access to FEMA aid

  • Today
  • Updated 8:06 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono’s Compact Impact Fairness Act (CIFA), signed into law last week with the federal spending bill, has major implications for citizens of Compacts of Free Association (COFA) nations — the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau — who have wrongfully been blocked from access to federal benefits. Read more

