Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Lawmakers urge COFA access to FEMA aid Today Updated 8:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono’s Compact Impact Fairness Act (CIFA), signed into law last week with the federal spending bill, has major implications for citizens of Compacts of Free Association (COFA) nations — the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau — who have wrongfully been blocked from access to federal benefits. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono’s Compact Impact Fairness Act (CIFA), signed into law last week with the federal spending bill, has major implications for citizens of Compacts of Free Association (COFA) nations — the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau — who have wrongfully been blocked from access to federal benefits. CIFA restores COFA citizens’ eligibility for federal programs, unconscionably denied by the Welfare Reform Act of 1996. Hawaii’s congressional delegation now urges the Federal Emergency Management Agency to approve disaster aid for Lahaina fire survivors who are COFA citizens. That’s good news for the state, which faces up to $360 million in unexpected costs that FEMA has refused to pay. Previous Story Off the news: Man sentenced in security guard slaying