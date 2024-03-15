comscore Fire alarm systems out of commission at 15 Hawaii schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fire alarm systems out of commission at 15 Hawaii schools

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

A new inventory of fire alarms at all 258 of Hawaii’s regular public schools plus six public charter schools has found 15 schools’ fire alarm systems to be inoperable, and replacements for most will take three to 10 months, according to state Department of Education officials. Read more

