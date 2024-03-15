comscore Honolulu mayor touts efforts on housing, public safety and homelessness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu mayor touts efforts on housing, public safety and homelessness

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  "Tonight, on the strong recommendation of our Housing Task Force, I am announcing my intent to merge the Office of Housing with … the Department of Land Management" to form the Department of Housing and Land Management, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Thursday at the Mission Memorial Auditorium in his fourth State of the City address.

    “Tonight, on the strong recommendation of our Housing Task Force, I am announcing my intent to merge the Office of Housing with … the Department of Land Management” to form the Department of Housing and Land Management, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Thursday at the Mission Memorial Auditorium in his fourth State of the City address.

  Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Gov. Josh Green, center, listened from the front row Thursday as Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi gave his fourth State of the City address.

    Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Gov. Josh Green, center, listened from the front row Thursday as Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi gave his fourth State of the City address.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered his fourth State of the City address Thursday evening and focused on his administration’s stated priorities of housing, public safety and homelessness. Read more

