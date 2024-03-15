comscore Ing is given more time in campaign spending case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ing is given more time in campaign spending case

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Kaniela Ing: </strong> <em>The former lawmaker already has been assessed $22,000 in fines </em> COURTESY PHOTO Mark Kaniela Ing

Former state House Rep. Kaniela Ing has until April 24 to prove that campaign spending documents he filed are accurate, allowing him to potentially avoid an additional $18,250 in fines — on top of the $22,000 in fines he’s already been assessed for the same documents. Read more

