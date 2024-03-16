Letter: Excessive barking bad for dogs, neighborhoods

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some dog owners don’t realize that excessive barking can hurt their dogs if it’s not addressed promptly. Excessive barking can cause a sore throat and damage a dog’s vocal cords.

The intense stress associated with prolonged barking can lead to a variety of behavioral issues. Some of these include boredom, loneliness and frustration.

If your dog’s health and well-being are a priority, then please contact your veterinarian, who can help analyze the root of the excessive barking problem or direct you to someone who specializes in these types of behavioral issues. Your dog and your neighbors will be glad you did.

Judd Ota

Aiea

