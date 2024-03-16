Editorial | Letters Letter: Excessive barking bad for dogs, neighborhoods Today Updated 8:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Some dog owners don’t realize that excessive barking can hurt their dogs if it’s not addressed promptly. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Some dog owners don’t realize that excessive barking can hurt their dogs if it’s not addressed promptly. Excessive barking can cause a sore throat and damage a dog’s vocal cords. The intense stress associated with prolonged barking can lead to a variety of behavioral issues. Some of these include boredom, loneliness and frustration. If your dog’s health and well-being are a priority, then please contact your veterinarian, who can help analyze the root of the excessive barking problem or direct you to someone who specializes in these types of behavioral issues. Your dog and your neighbors will be glad you did. Judd Ota Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Get State Hospital necessary funding