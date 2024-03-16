Letter: We need police to patrol streets, not speed humps

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The speed humps going through Waianae are ridiculous and aren’t a solution for speeding vehicles. The first set made sense because they bring drivers transitioning from tracks into residential and business areas down to a reasonable speed. Then officials decided to put in three more.

These humps do not help against speeders and are a hazard. They hinder lifeguard, EMS, police and fire vehicles. This isn’t a solution and does not make the roads safer.

We need police to enforce area speed limits, stop people who walk across the middle of the road in the dead of night, and pull over those driving unsafe vehicles. Those are the real hazards we face daily, and they aren’t being solved by piles of asphalt in the middle of the road.

Christopher Lai

Waianae

