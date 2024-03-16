Medal of Honor heroes re-inducted into U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii, in partnership with the 25th Infantry Division and the U.S. Army Hawaii, hosted an induction and memorialization ceremony Friday to honor Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumously) and Spc. 5th Class Dennis M. Fujii, left, at Fort DeRussy in Waikiki. Fujii spoke with retired Gen. David Bramlett and wife Nora.
Members of the Kaneshiro family who attended the ceremony honoring Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumously) were, clockwise from bottom left, his brother James Kaneshiro; his nephew’s wife, Ardis Kaneshiro; nephew Dick Kaneshiro; sister Marilyn Marek; niece Velda Chong; and son-in-law Mark Potter.