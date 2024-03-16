comscore Medal of Honor heroes re-inducted into U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Medal of Honor heroes re-inducted into U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii, in partnership with the 25th Infantry Division and the U.S. Army Hawaii, hosted an induction and memorialization ceremony Friday to honor Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumously) and Spc. 5th Class Dennis M. Fujii, left, at Fort DeRussy in Waikiki. Fujii spoke with retired Gen. David Bramlett and wife Nora.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the Kaneshiro family who attended the ceremony honoring Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumously) were, clockwise from bottom left, his brother James Kaneshiro; his nephew’s wife, Ardis Kaneshiro; nephew Dick Kaneshiro; sister Marilyn Marek; niece Velda Chong; and son-in-law Mark Potter.

The Medal of Honor is the highest honor bestowed on military personnel and is personally awarded by the sitting president. Read more

