Punahou remains unbeaten with sweep of ‘Iolani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Buffanblu celebrated a point during the sweep.

    The Buffanblu celebrated a point during the sweep.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani setter Bryson Leong had a kill attempt thwarted by Punahou’s James Taras and Afatia Thompson on Friday.

    ‘Iolani setter Bryson Leong had a kill attempt thwarted by Punahou’s James Taras and Afatia Thompson on Friday.

The Buffanblu improved to 3-0 in ILH play as setters Nalu Akana (24 assists) and Elijah Smith (14 assists) ran a devastatingly effective attack against a hustling, scrappy Raiders defense. Read more

