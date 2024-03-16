No tournament for Hawaii men’s basketball team— season over

LAS VEGAS >> The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will not participate in the College Basketball Invitational, putting an end to the Rainbow Warriors’ 2023-24 season, a UH spokesperson said.

On Friday night, the ’Bows lost to UC Davis in the semifinal round of the Big West Tournament at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

After the game, UH athletic director Craig Angelos floated the possibility of the ’Bows participating in the CBI, a 16-team, single-elimination tournament played March 23-27 in Daytona Beach, Fla. There is an entry fee of $27,500 per team. Angelos said a donor expressed a willingness to pay the ’Bows’ entry fee.

But a UH spokesman said today that school officials decided not to pursue participating in the tournament.

The ’Bows finished at 20-14 overall.

The Rainbow Wahine also were eliminated in the women’s semifinal on Friday afternoon. But as the regular-season champion, the Wahine are assured an invitation to the 32-team Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. The NCAA sponsors the WBIT.