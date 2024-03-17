comscore Column: Don’t rebuild using dated, nonresilient safety codes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Don’t rebuild using dated, nonresilient safety codes

  • By Craig Fugate
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Aerial view of a residential neighborhood in Lahaina on Feb. 7.

    ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Aerial view of a residential neighborhood in Lahaina on Feb. 7.

Consistent with similar efforts advanced by analogous lobbies in other states, this bill puts the builder and developer interests ahead of Hawaii’s residents, whose health and safety it places at greater risk. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Puni au i ke kope Hawai‘i?

Scroll Up