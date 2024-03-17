comscore Column: The Maui catastrophe is a wake-up call | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: The Maui catastrophe is a wake-up call

  • By Kelly McKinney
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • ZEKE KALUA / COUNTY OF MAUI VIA AP Fire and smoke filled the Maui sky from wildfires on Aug. 8 at the intersection of Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass.

    ZEKE KALUA / COUNTY OF MAUI VIA AP

    Fire and smoke filled the Maui sky from wildfires on Aug. 8 at the intersection of Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass.

The aftermath of every catastrophe includes a long period of finger-pointing and, after the devastation of Lahaina, the local emergency manager had his share. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Puni au i ke kope Hawai‘i?

Scroll Up