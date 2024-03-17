Letter: HART deficiencies to blame for shorter rail

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ideas in Thursday’s letter are not that novel (“Extend Skyline’s route to increase ridership,” Star-Advertiser, March 14). Go back 20 years to the rail’s inception and you’ll see that all of these proposed segments were discussed. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s record of unaudited, poorly man- aged, uncontrolled performance and incompetent leadership explains why we cannot even get the line to the original endpoint of Ala Moana Center.

Andrea Bell

Maunawili

