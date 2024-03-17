Letter: Photo highlights shift in education priority

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently on your editorial page, there was a picture of pre-school children going to school and it was most noteworthy, as the children all looked happy and eager. They were loaded with backpacks seemingly filled with books or maybe items to share. These children seemed to be carrying more than a lot of students in high school, who often leave school without carrying anything.

It’s a little strange that as children get older, they seem to need fewer books. Hopefully in the coming years, the young children will discover adventure, joy and rewards in continuing their education.

Loke Leong

Kalihi

