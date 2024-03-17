comscore Letter: Photo highlights shift in education priority | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Photo highlights shift in education priority

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Recently on your editorial page, there was a picture of pre-school children going to school and it was most noteworthy, as the children all looked happy and eager. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Why do evangelicals still support Donald Trump?

Scroll Up