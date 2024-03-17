Letter: Who tracks funds for Lahaina recovery?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am confused. Our taxpayer money is paying for the Lahaina recovery. On top of Red Cross and charitable contributions, another $1 billion is currently proposed in next year’s budget to be spent for Lahaina, but no specifics of how and for what. And, many of the survivors are suing the state, Kamehameha Schools and Hawaiian Electric.

I thought that some homeowners had insurance. How long are we supposed to pay the living expenses of the survivors? We are at six months with no end in sight. Are we providing some of this money to the parties who are suing? Is there any audit available for public inspection? How do we hold entities accountable in cases of fraud?

I am very concerned that this could turn into a massive boondoggle with millions unaccount- ed for.

Kimberly Case

Makiki

