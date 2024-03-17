comscore FEMA to reopen emergency assistance program to COFA citizens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
FEMA to reopen emergency assistance program to COFA citizens

  By Kacie Yamamoto
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reopen enrollment for its Individuals and Households Program to include Compacts of Free Association citizens — citizens of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau who can live and work in the U.S. indefinitely without a visa. Read more

