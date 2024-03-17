comscore Navy publishes preliminary water quality assessment report | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy publishes preliminary water quality assessment report

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY SGT. ZABARR JONES A member in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill inspected the quality of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Dec. 7.

    COURTESY U.S. ARMY SGT. ZABARR JONES

    A member in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill inspected the quality of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Dec. 7.

The Navy last week released a new report on its preliminary plumbing assessment following multiple complaints of air and water quality issues from residents on its water system. Read more

