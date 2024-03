Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Laakea Correa pitched one-hit ball for 61⁄3 innings as No. 3 Saint Louis blanked Maryknoll 3-0 on Saturday morning at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

The Crusaders improved to 2-0 in ILH play in Benny Agbayani’s first season as head coach. His first week as a varsity baseball coach: wins over Damien and Maryknoll.

“It’s been wonderful, exciting being on the baseball side now,” he said. “It’s one of those things, just giving back to the kids.”

Agbayani guided ‘Iolani to the 2019 state softball title with his two daughters in prominent roles. The Crusaders are still getting to know their coach, a 1989 Saint Louis graduate. One of them thought Agbayani went to see his daughter play softball after the Crusaders’ baseball game. That brought a laugh to the former New York Mets outfielder.

“I don’t have any more daughters,” Agbayani confirmed.

Maryknoll did so many things well. Neither team committed an error.

“I feel OK. As a coach, it’s not the outcome we wanted, but the boys improved from the last outing. It’s all we can ask for. Keep getting better,” Spartans coach Alaka‘i Aglipay said.

Correa, a junior left-hander, had command of his slider and change-up. He struck out five, walked three and hit one batter. Maryknoll did not have a runner in scoring position until the sixth inning.

“In the morning, I woke up, prayed to God, asked him to watch over me, watch over my team, give me the strength,” Correa said. “I want to thank my team for having my back. My coaches told me to keep going strong, trust in my defense.”

In the seventh, Correa walked Jacob Remily and Luke Swartman flied out. After walking Ayden Keanini, Correa’s day was done.

Sophomore Aycen Fernandez took over on the mound. He threw a wild pitch, then walked Keegan Kahalehoe to load the bases.

Crusaders catcher Chase Sutherland then back-picked Kahalehoe off first base for the second out.

Fernandez didn’t miss the strike zone often, but when he did, it was significant. He hit Kau‘i Kekauoha to load the bases once again.

He then froze Chase Hokama on a 2-2 breaking ball for a third strike, ending the game.

Fernandez finished with a save and one of the more unusual stat lines of the day: two-thirds of an inning pitched, one strikeout, one walk, one hit batter and one wild pitch.

“You know, on our end, getting caught on back pick, those situations you can’t have. Hat’s off to those guys for executing a play like that,” Agbayani said. “That’s awesome. That’s good baseball. On our end, we just have to get better. We had our opportunities. We’ve just got to figure out a way to clutch up at the end.”

With Correa working quickly, the game only took 2 hours and 3 minutes. Maryknoll starting pitcher Jayden Fuchigami gave his team three effective, crafty innings.

“Jayden works really hard, man. He got into some sticky situations early on, but he was able to get comfortable. Lots of work that he’s been able to put in, so it was good to see that he’s able to pull through,” Aglipay said.

On a mostly bright, sunny morning, the Crusaders broke the ice in the bottom of the first inning.

Kahanu Martinez led off with a walk and Tanner Chun was hit by a pitch. Sean Yamaguchi lined into a double play, the third baseman throwing to second to double off Martinez. Chun then stole second base and came home on Kaili Kane’s opposite-field single for a 1-0 lead.

ILH

‘Iolani 7, Punahou 5

At ‘Iolani

W—Makana Oniate. S—Lawakua Tiberi.

Leading hitters—Iol: Mana Lau Kong 2-4; Cole Yonamine 2-3; Cole Ide 2 runs; Treyden Chong Kee 2 RBIs. Pun: Zak Komeiji 2-4, 2 RBIs; Javin Hamura 2 runs.

Saint Louis 3, Maryknoll 0

At Central Oahu Regional Park

W—Laakea Correa. S—Aycen Fernandez.

Leading hitter—StL: Sean Yamaguchi 2-3.

Damien 7, Pac-Five 2

At Central Oahu Regional Park

W—Joe Paparo.

Leading hitters—DMS: Nainoa Begonia 2 runs; Aaron Rapoza 2b, 3 RBIs; Tryten Vicari 2 runs; Cade Lurito 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Max DeTrinis 2b. P5: Ezra Lee 2-4, 2b; Ethan Lee 2b.

OIA EAST

Kalani 5, Farrington 4, 8 inn.

At Kahala Field

W—Ace Kume.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Kupono Akaka 2-4; Wyatt Ishii 3-4, 2b; Micah Friel 2-4, 2b; Cameron Kobayashi 2 runs; Chasen Uyetake 2 RBIs. Farr: K. Aga 2b.

Kailua 13, Castle 1, 6 inn.

At Castle

W—Jayden Hunt.

Leading hitters—Kail: Kaimana Burgo 2 runs; Rayvin Pagan 2 runs; Masao Minami 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Kalama Carreira 2-4; Ale Kuhaulua 2b. Cast: Kekai Adams.

Kaiser 7, Moanalua 4

At Kaiser

W—Bryson Toner. S—Caynen Kagami

Leading hitters—Kais: Davin Oshiro 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kolt Gilpa 2-2, 2 runs; Caleb Hamasaki 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Jayden Iwanaka 3b, 2 RBIs. Moan: Dawson Sugawa 3-4, 3b; Tanner Pangan 2 RBIs.

OIA WEST

Pearl City 6, Waipahu 2

At Waipahu

W—Halona Felix.

Leading hitters—PC: Logan Honma 2b, 2 runs; Jace Noda 2-3; Devin Fujino 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Jayson Au Hoy 2b; Noah Bernal 2b.

Mililani 7, Leilehua 0

At Leilehua

W—Kayden Suma.

Leading hitters—Mil: Malosi Mata’afa-Alferos 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Brayden Suehisa 2b, 2 RBIs; Jonah Parker 2-3, 2b; Aukar Araujo-Waiau 2-3, 2b; Cyler Wicklund 2 runs.

Campbell 6, Aiea 5, 10 inn.

At Aiea Annex Field

W—Kayne Carlos.

Leading hitters—Camp: Izzy 2 RBIs; Bubu Sarono 2-5; Carlos 2b; Tainoa Lave 2b. Aiea: Ryen Abe 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Kylan Kono 3-4; Dennison Zakahi 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs.

OIA DIVISION II

Kapolei 6, Waianae 5, 8 inn.

At Kapolei

W—Colt Fujii.

Leading hitters—Kap: Fujii 2-4; Brock Pamatigan 2-4, 2b, 3b. Wain: Kona Maxwell 2-5; Kai Keesee 3-4.

Waialua 34, Kaimuki 6, 4 inn.

At Kaimuki

W—Ian Dobecki.