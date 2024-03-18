Former Hawaii Public Safety Director Ted Sakai dies

Veteran state public safety official Ted Sakai has died.

Sakai, who led the state Department of Public Safety from 1998 to 2002 and from 2012 to 2014, died this morning, according to the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission where Sakai had been a commissioner until resigning for health reasons in December.

The Commission said Sakai, who was 77 and fought lung cancer for more than seven years, will be remembered for his leadership, dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the people of Hawaii, and for the warmth he extended to everyone around him.

“Ted’s absence leaves a void that cannot be filled, and he will be deeply missed by the Oversight Commission, and by all who had the privilege of knowing him,” the commission said in a statement.