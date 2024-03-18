Letter: Revoke Social Security taxes to help U.S. elderly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota reintroduced legislation that would repeal the taxation of Social Security benefits, putting money back into the pockets of retirees. It’s about time Congress has turned the spotlight on a critical issue affecting seniors’ pocketbooks. By virtue of the huge 2023 increase in COLA, more and more seniors are shocked to find out that their benefits are now subject to taxation.

At present, if provisional income, or combined income — defined by the Social Security Administration as half a recipient’s benefits plus any additional income — is more than $34,000 and $44,000 for single filers and joint filers, respectively, up to 85% of the benefit is taxable. The culprit behind this unfair taxation is that Congress did not adjust the provisional income stipulation to offset the increase in benefits.

Congress would be doing a wonderful service to elders by completely abolishing the taxation of their benefits. The least it could do is adjust the provisional income to reflect today’s economic realities.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

