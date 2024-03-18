comscore Letter: Revoke Social Security taxes to help U.S. elderly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Revoke Social Security taxes to help U.S. elderly

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota reintroduced legislation that would repeal the taxation of Social Security benefits, putting money back into the pockets of retirees. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Maui fire recovery leaves state budget future shaky

Scroll Up