Off the news: Good news for underserved communities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The State of the City address on Thursday included two updates important to North Shore and West Side parks users. Design work has begun for a “long-promised” swimming pool and recreation center at Kahuku District Park, filling a gap that stretches between Kaneohe and Waialua, the nearest community pools, Mayor Rick Blangiardi stated. And the city is creating new roving park maintenance crews to service Waianae and Ewa Beach parks. “The teams will work when the parks are the busiest, including weekends and holidays,” Blangiardi announced. Read more

The State of the City address on Thursday included two updates important to North Shore and West Side parks users. Design work has begun for a “long-promised” swimming pool and recreation center at Kahuku District Park, filling a gap that stretches between Kaneohe and Waialua, the nearest community pools, Mayor Rick Blangiardi stated. And the city is creating new roving park maintenance crews to service Waianae and Ewa Beach parks. “The teams will work when the parks are the busiest, including weekends and holidays,” Blangiardi announced.

Both developments are overdue and much needed.