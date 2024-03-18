comscore Bill advances that gives counties power to phase out short-term rental units | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill advances that gives counties power to phase out short-term rental units

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Mid and Short-Term Rental Alliance board members Caitlin Miller, right, Jennifer Wilkinson and Kelly Lee met with lawmakers at the state Capitol in February. The alliance represents more than 35,000 legal short-term rental units statewide.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / DECEMBER 8 Fishing poles and flags greeted beachgoers at Kaanapali Beach in December as the grassroots organization Lahaina Strong continued its campaign on the Maui beach to elevate awareness of the housing shortage since the August wildfires.

A bill that seeks to give the counties the power to control short-term rentals — even phase them out— is still alive after crossing over from the Senate to the House where two House committees moved the measure forward. Read more

