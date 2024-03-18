Vital Statistics: March 8-14, 2024

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 8-14
>> Kaylee Marie Adkins and Aaron Judis John Ledesma Jr.
>> Melody Grace Alab-Ab Cabel and Grant Alexander Kahananui Aurio
>> Cassie Janae Carter and Charles Robert Wilson Jr.
>> Jiazhen Chen and Jiani Wang
>> Richard Malcolm Crum and Jennifer Hieu Tran
>> Adreanna Georgette Dominguez and Michael Angelo Cordova
>> Marcia Walker Ellis and Anthony James Smith IV
>> Zachary Duncan Farrar and Paige Marie Elizabeth Lou Kerchner
>> Nisha Teea Foster and Robert Pentry Sullivan III
>> Dylan Akemi Fujinaka and Alana Evangeline Duhaylonsod
>> Yasmeen Delaura Griffin and Jakari Leshawn McKnight
>> Jordan Kalanikeiki Halbuna and Jane Cainap Macatangay
>> Nancy Jean Hamm and Donald Ray Hodgen
>> Benjamin Barrie Johnson and Jasmine Louise Hounslow
>> John Emery Knight and Joli-Ryan Mahiehie Choi
>> Jacob John Ku III and Haylee Marie Mahinaonalani Rezentes
>> Randahl Thomas Matsuno and Shannon Nichole Skolaut
>> Nicholas Jay Mercer and Bonnie Ellen Clark
>> Glaiza Mante Mercurio and Duncan Macdonald Robertson
>> Jason J. Min and Ellen Midori Minkin
>> Jeanene Marie Moon and David Robert Thorson
>> Joseph Larry Newman and Gloria Tanicha Marie Wigfall
>> Alexandria Jacqueline Norris and Lamar Dewayne Callico
>> Andrea Casalini ONeill and Charles Michael Free
>> Hana Michelle Petree and Sarah Melise Zepeda
>> Hayden Charles Prichard and Leiya Danielle O’Haver
>> Grace Viceral Reyes and Michael Wayne Carruth
>> Preston Lamar Shelley and Otishawn Deaur-Annettda Sims
>> Zihni Simsek and Keyanna Elaine Gibson
>> Bailee Nicole Stanfield and Kobe Ashton Borchardt
>> Nickolas Andrew Sturgeon and Samantha Carolina Garcia Sanchez
>> Kennady Martha Tarkington and Jordan Tyler Mattes-Walker
>> Brittany Richelle Tetzloff and Logan Reed Lambright
>> John Phillip Thompson and Vivian Ann Huerta-Itule
>> Xiaoran Wang and Yuxiang Liu
>> Mark Satoshi Watanabe and Jean Tomiyo Weaver
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 8-14
>> Paxton Luke Valdez Agdeppa
>> Juniper Lynne Johnson Armstrong
>> Brooke Kahealani Barnes
>> Kaylee Marie Biador
>> Antoinetta Lilith Shea Guiliano
>> Mei Jose Hamai
>> Haven Bailey Hicks
>> Phaeton-Wynter Leihiwapoliahu Ali‘itasi Na‘ati Lavinia Isaacs Pulu-Masaniai
>> Shiloh Valary James
>> Ellyanni Faith Kailani Lei Kahihikolo
>> Blair Madison Nonokemailaakikikoeleakealoha Tevaituarii Keohokalole
>> Kaile‘aku‘ena Rhandi Jane Kamaka Kiaha
>> Alya Lovely Kim-Padillo
>> Briggs Michael Klem
>> Ason-Black Waikamilo Mano‘i-Hyde
>> Enzo William Martin
>> Winter Kyouichi Matsuoka
>> Allistar Dean Kanoelehua McNeeley
>> Grayson Keli‘imaika‘i Mendiola
>> Zyia Zaeline Tinkerbell-Alura Moana
>> Kyle King Islao Molina
>> Brayzon Kaniela Koa Mana Mai Ke Akua Mai Pohaikealoha Moniz
>> Loea Makanaakeali‘i Nu‘uhiwa-Santos
>> Valentina Santana
>> Peter Kamakanahiwahiwamaikalani Amadeo Santos
>> Azariah Atlas Sloan
>> Luke Sagapolutele Tafai
>> Salieni Lauaki Taumoefolau-Hufanga
>> Theodore Lee Truong Christman
>> Soren Yi Chen Haruto Young
