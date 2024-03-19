Letter: Community college plan is disruptive, harmful

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Data shows that University of Hawaii community college students who transfer to UH-Manoa graduate at a higher rate than students who begin at Manoa, and our transfer program is in the Top 10 nationally. This is because the community colleges’ focus on teaching gives students a strong base.

Now, UH bureaucrats are proposing a plan to take over and cripple the community colleges’ successful general education program. Developed with only token consultation, the plan would force students to enroll in more costly UH-Manoa classes by reducing and changing the community colleges’ general education courses, controlling 80% of class content, and eliminating the writing intensive and prerequisite courses that give students the foundation to succeed.

This disruptive plan has not been tested and disregards the harm it will have on students and faculty. Let’s hope the UH Board of Regents kills it.

Larry Meacham

Wahiawa

