comscore Letter: Community college plan is disruptive, harmful | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Community college plan is disruptive, harmful

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2012 A campus map is displayed at Kapiolani Community College.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2012

    A campus map is displayed at Kapiolani Community College.

Data shows that University of Hawaii community college students who transfer to UH-Manoa graduate at a higher rate than students who begin at Manoa, and our transfer program is in the Top 10 nationally. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Manoa tragedy is dark wake-up call

Scroll Up