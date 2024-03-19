Letter: Don’t force reproductive health beliefs on women

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What a travesty. There should be no “battle” for women’s bodies. (“Battle for women’s bodies,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, March 3). They are ours and ours alone. No old man in Washington, D.C. (or Florida, Alabama or Texas) should ever have the right to tell me what my body can or cannot do. No one but me, and maybe my health care provider.

If you want a baby, go ahead and have one; if you don’t want one, don’t have one. Keep your beliefs to yourself. It should be this simple.

However, Donald Trump, his supporters, and his packed Supreme Court are destroying women’s autonomy. It’s all about control.

Remember the old saying, “barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen”? It’s no longer just an old saying, and it makes me so sad.

Jill Thach

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter