Letter: Hawaii needs to adopt a system of political recall

Abraham Lincoln in the Gettysburg Address on Thursday, Nov. 19, 1863, spoke to the importance of preserving the principles of democratic republicanism, which could only be done by allowing the act of governing to remain squarely in the hands of the people. Read more

