Letter: Hawaii needs to adopt a system of political recall

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Abraham Lincoln in the Gettysburg Address on Thursday, Nov. 19, 1863, spoke to the importance of preserving the principles of democratic republicanism, which could only be done by allowing the act of governing to remain squarely in the hands of the people. Read more

Abraham Lincoln in the Gettysburg Address on Thursday, Nov. 19, 1863, spoke to the importance of preserving the principles of democratic republicanism, which could only be done by allowing the act of governing to remain squarely in the hands of the people.

Political recall is defined as a system whereby the people can remove from office an elected official by vote through the introduction of an referendum before the end of the official term of office. Recall petitions can be done for failure to perform duties, incompetence, violation of an oath, corruption, conviction of a felony.

First and foremost is the ultimate control of the masses over officials and representatives. Recall also eliminates bribery and corruption by members. It is one of the best systems of direct democracy.

The million-dollar question is, why is recall limited to the county level here in Hawaii?

P.M. Azinga

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter