Letter: Insurance claim history leaves some in the lurch

I would like to thank the author of Monday's letter, "Insurance policies being canceled after Lahaina" (Star- Advertiser, March 18).

I was absolutely blown over when I got a call from my insurance company stating that I will need to find insurance elsewhere because it was going to drop me.

I've been with State Farm since 1970 and made two claims — one in 1976 and again a year ago when a toilet leaked — and it didn't pay a cent, yet that goes against my record.

In the last month, I have tried everybody that I could think of to find home insurance, and no one will insure me. They say it is my claim history.

Where do I go from here?

Mary Kane-Agor
Aiea