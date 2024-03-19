Letter: No easy answers in plan to limit vacation rentals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green’s desire to help the Maui fire victims is commendable, but he must understand the limits of his authority.

The governor can’t just order the owners of vacation rentals to accommodate the victims, which would often mean considerable loss of income. Most of these properties are probably heavily mortgaged. The owners might face default and even loss of their investment. The courts would probably reject any attempted moratorium.

There are no easy answers to this disaster.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

