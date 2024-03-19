Let your taste buds soar

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s been nearly 10 years since owner Leroy Melchor first launched his Flyin’ Ahi food truck — and he has no plans on stopping. Read more

In fact, the biz will be expanding to Kaneohe later this month with a take-out restaurant (46-022 Kamehameha Hwy). But for now, patrons can find Flyin’ Ahi from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at Mililani Tech Park.

Flyin’ Ahi originated in 2015 when Melchor couldn’t get the thought of owning his own food truck out of his mind.

“I wanted to try something different and utilize the resources we have on the sideline,” he says. “The fresh fish availability — it’s a pretty unique thing. We’re committed to using fresh ingredients.”

Throughout the years, Flyin’ Ahi has kept the same menu its customers know and love. Its bestselling dish is the kalbi fries ($14), which boast wasabi ranch dressing, Cajun spices, furikake and grilled strips of boneless marinated kalbi. Another popular item is the ahi katsu plate ($16) — ahi is cut into thick fish sticks, and then marinated and breaded with panko. After being deep-fried, it’s served with Flyin Ahi’s housemade katsu dipping sauce. The grilled ahi plate ($16), meanwhile, comes in four styles: garlic scampi, shoyu butter, misoyaki or ginger scallion.

All plates come with furikake rice, mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette, and potato mac salad. The latter can be swapped for tsunami fries (crinkle-cut fries with wasabi ranch dressing, Cajun spices and furikake).

Melchor’s favorite dish is a charbroiled teri burger deluxe with cheese with the kalbi fries and a side of spicy ahi poke, all for $18.

When asked what his favorite thing is about the biz, he answers, “The customers, of course. I have so many regular customers that end up becoming friends. I’m really thankful. There’s not a whole lot of us (food trucks) that are out there anymore this long. If they keep eating, I’ll keep making it.”

To stay up to date, follow its Instagram (@flyinahi).

Flyin’ Ahi

Mililani Tech Park

200 Akamainui St., Mililani

Call: 808-291-4633

Instagram: @flyinahi

How to order: In person or by phone before 11 a.m.

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay, Square