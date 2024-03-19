comscore Acid attack suspects plead not guilty in ‘murder for hire’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Acid attack suspects plead not guilty in ‘murder for hire’

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  • HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION VIA AP / HPD Sebastian Mahkwan, left, Paul Cameron.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sebastian Mahkwan appeared in court Monday in a case involving two women in separate incidents.

Two men pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple charges in a March 12 superseding indictment, including conspiracy to commit first-degree attempted murder, in a bizarre “murder for hire” plot to randomly attack a woman with acid in January outside a fitness center near Ala Moana Center. Read more

