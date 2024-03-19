comscore Honolulu Council could receive 3% salary hike | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Council could receive 3% salary hike

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

A new 3% salary increase is being considered for eight of the nine members of the Honolulu City Council. Read more

