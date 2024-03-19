Baseball top 10: Warriors sit solid at top of the heap

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha remained a solid No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10.

The Warriors collected seven of eight first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Saint Louis, which opened ILH play with two wins last week, received one first-place vote.

The Crusaders switched places with Waiakea, which tallied up one less point than Saint Louis.

Mid-Pacific leaped from No. 10 to No. 7, thanks to a win over then-eighth-ranked Punahou. Kaiser landed at No. 10 following its third win in a row. The Cougars opened OIA play with a win over Kailua.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Mar. 18, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (7) (0-0 ILH) 79 1

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 3 pm, Ala Wai

2. Saint Louis (1) (2-0 ILH) 65 3

> next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 3:30 pm

3. Waiakea (2-0 BIIF) 64 2

> next: vs. Honokaa, Monday, 3 pm

> next: at Kohala, Friday, 1 pm

4. Mililani (3-0 OIA) 53 4

> next: vs. Aiea, Wednesday, 3 pm

5. ‘Iolani (2-0 ILH) 47 6

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Tuesday, 3:30 pm

6. Baldwin (0-0 MIL) 44 5

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Wednesday, 3:30 pm

7. Mid-Pacific (1-0 ILH) 26 10-t

> next: vs. Damien, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP

8. Kailua (2-1 ) 19 7

> next: Farrington, Wednesday

9. KS-Maui (0-0 MIL) 13 NR

> next: bye

10. Kaiser (3-0 OIA) 12 NR

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Wednesday, 3 pm

No longer in Top 10: Punahou (No. 8), Moanalua (No. 9).