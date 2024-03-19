Hawaii Prep World | Sports Baseball top 10: Warriors sit solid at top of the heap By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kamehameha remained a solid No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kamehameha remained a solid No. 1 this week in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. The Warriors collected seven of eight first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Saint Louis, which opened ILH play with two wins last week, received one first-place vote. The Crusaders switched places with Waiakea, which tallied up one less point than Saint Louis. Mid-Pacific leaped from No. 10 to No. 7, thanks to a win over then-eighth-ranked Punahou. Kaiser landed at No. 10 following its third win in a row. The Cougars opened OIA play with a win over Kailua. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Mar. 18, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (7) (0-0 ILH) 79 1 > next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 3 pm, Ala Wai 2. Saint Louis (1) (2-0 ILH) 65 3 > next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 3:30 pm 3. Waiakea (2-0 BIIF) 64 2 > next: vs. Honokaa, Monday, 3 pm > next: at Kohala, Friday, 1 pm 4. Mililani (3-0 OIA) 53 4 > next: vs. Aiea, Wednesday, 3 pm 5. ‘Iolani (2-0 ILH) 47 6 > next: vs. Saint Louis, Tuesday, 3:30 pm 6. Baldwin (0-0 MIL) 44 5 > next: vs. King Kekaulike, Wednesday, 3:30 pm 7. Mid-Pacific (1-0 ILH) 26 10-t > next: vs. Damien, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP 8. Kailua (2-1 ) 19 7 > next: Farrington, Wednesday 9. KS-Maui (0-0 MIL) 13 NR > next: bye 10. Kaiser (3-0 OIA) 12 NR > next: vs. Roosevelt, Wednesday, 3 pm No longer in Top 10: Punahou (No. 8), Moanalua (No. 9). Also receiving votes: Moanalua 10, Punahou 4, Campbell 3, Maryknoll 1. Previous Story Rainbow Wahine draw California in WBIT Next Story Scoreboard – March 19, 2024