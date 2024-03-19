Softball top 10: Sing the praises for Kamehameha at No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 after an eventful week off the diamond. Read more

The Warriors (2-0) were in Song Contest mode last week, which means they have four games in ILH play this week.

Coaches and media had Kamehameha No. 1 on six ballots, while Campbell racked up three first-place votes following an 11-9 win over Mililani over the weekend.

‘Iolani is in the poll at No. 10. The Raiders’ game with Punahou last Monday was postponed, but they have three games this week. That includes today’s matchup with Maryknoll at Sand Island.

Kaiser dropped out of the Top 10 after close losses to Moanalua and Kalani.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Mar. 18, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (6) (2-0 ILH) 85 1

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Monday, 4 pm

> next: at Punahou, Tuesday, 4 pm

2. Campbell (3) (4-0 OIA) 83 3

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Tuesday, 3 pm

3. Maryknoll (2-1 ILH) 71 4

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, at Sand Island, 4 pm

4. Mililani (4-1 OIA) 65 2

> next: vs. Kapolei, Tuesday, 3 pm

5. Punahou (1-1 ILH) 53 5

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, 4 pm

6. Leilehua (3-2 OIA) 36 6

> next: at Pearl City, Tuesday, 3 pm

7. Moanalua (5-0 OIA) 26 7

> next: at Kalani, Tuesday, 3 pm, Kilauea

8. Kapolei (3-2) 23 10

> next: vs. Mililani, Tuesday, 3 pm

9. Baldwin (1-0 MIL) 21 8

> next: vs. Maui, Wednesday, 4 pm

10. ‘Iolani (0-1 ILH) 10 NR

> next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday, 4 pm, Sand Island

No longer in Top 10: Kaiser (No. 9).