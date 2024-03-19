Hawaii Prep World | Sports Softball top 10: Sing the praises for Kamehameha at No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated Midnight Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kamehameha remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 after an eventful week off the diamond. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kamehameha remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 after an eventful week off the diamond. The Warriors (2-0) were in Song Contest mode last week, which means they have four games in ILH play this week. Coaches and media had Kamehameha No. 1 on six ballots, while Campbell racked up three first-place votes following an 11-9 win over Mililani over the weekend. ‘Iolani is in the poll at No. 10. The Raiders’ game with Punahou last Monday was postponed, but they have three games this week. That includes today’s matchup with Maryknoll at Sand Island. Kaiser dropped out of the Top 10 after close losses to Moanalua and Kalani. Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Mar. 18, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (6) (2-0 ILH) 85 1 > next: at Mid-Pacific, Monday, 4 pm > next: at Punahou, Tuesday, 4 pm 2. Campbell (3) (4-0 OIA) 83 3 > next: vs. Nanakuli, Tuesday, 3 pm 3. Maryknoll (2-1 ILH) 71 4 > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, at Sand Island, 4 pm 4. Mililani (4-1 OIA) 65 2 > next: vs. Kapolei, Tuesday, 3 pm 5. Punahou (1-1 ILH) 53 5 > next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, 4 pm 6. Leilehua (3-2 OIA) 36 6 > next: at Pearl City, Tuesday, 3 pm 7. Moanalua (5-0 OIA) 26 7 > next: at Kalani, Tuesday, 3 pm, Kilauea 8. Kapolei (3-2) 23 10 > next: vs. Mililani, Tuesday, 3 pm 9. Baldwin (1-0 MIL) 21 8 > next: vs. Maui, Wednesday, 4 pm 10. ‘Iolani (0-1 ILH) 10 NR > next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday, 4 pm, Sand Island No longer in Top 10: Kaiser (No. 9). Also receiving votes: Kalani 8, Castle 5, Waimea 4, Waianae 2, Kapaa 1, Pac-Five 1, Radford 1. Previous Story Rainbow Wahine draw California in WBIT Next Story Scoreboard – March 19, 2024