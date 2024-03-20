comscore Letter: Effect on brain is strong reason against legal pot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Effect on brain is strong reason against legal pot

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Last week’s editorial is opposed to the legalization of recreational cannabis in Hawaii (“Not right time to OK adult-use pot,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, March 14). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hawaii needs to adopt a system of political recall

Scroll Up