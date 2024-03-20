Letter: Effect on brain is strong reason against legal pot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Last week’s editorial is opposed to the legalization of recreational cannabis in Hawaii (“Not right time to OK adult-use pot,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, March 14). I agree this is not the time to legalize recreational marijuana, if ever. We already have the legal use of medicinal cannabis in Hawaii. Furthermore, it is well documented that there is a negative effect of pot use on the developing brain. It is also reported that chronic use in adults leads to earlier onset of senile dementia.

What is not commonly known is that the human brain does not reach maturity in development until approximately age 25, so setting limits of first use at age 20 falls short of the mark in prevention of neuronal damage in our youth. In the interests of public health, the American Medical Association opposes the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Malcolm Ing

Nuuanu

