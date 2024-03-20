comscore Letter: Sadly, elderly evictee didn’t get more support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Sadly, elderly evictee didn’t get more support

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Beverly Shimabukuro could have been my mother (“Woman, 85, charged with torching rental home after eviction notice,” Star-Advertiser, March 6). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hawaii needs to adopt a system of political recall

Scroll Up