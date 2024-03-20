Editorial | Letters Letter: Sadly, elderly evictee didn’t get more support Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Beverly Shimabukuro could have been my mother (“Woman, 85, charged with torching rental home after eviction notice,” Star-Advertiser, March 6). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Beverly Shimabukuro could have been my mother (“Woman, 85, charged with torching rental home after eviction notice,” Star-Advertiser, March 6). What saved my mother, who was also a waitress, was her husband living long enough to buy her a home with a Veterans Affairs loan. After 50 years of paying rent, Shimabukuro was being thrown out on the street like a dog with only 45 days notice, less than one day for every year she lived there. Shimabukuro’s landlady had many options other than eviction. She could have let her be, to live out her life. She could have helped navigate paperwork for the Housing Voucher Choice Program, formerly known as Section 8, to collect much more than the “ridiculously low rent” she talked about. Landlords are the only lords left in America and this was cruel, given she owned other property that could be sold. Gail Ishikawa Wahiawa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Hawaii needs to adopt a system of political recall