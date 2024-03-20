comscore Letter: Time to create separate Ocean Safety agency | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Time to create separate Ocean Safety agency

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 A lifeguard on a watercraft patrols the Kapahulu Groin area in Waikiki.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021

    A lifeguard on a watercraft patrols the Kapahulu Groin area in Waikiki.

Ocean Safety needs its own city department (“Fold Ocean Safety into HFD, both in business,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 11). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hawaii needs to adopt a system of political recall

Scroll Up