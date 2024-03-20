Editorial | Off the News Off the news: More Maui OB/GYN docs offer breather Today Updated 6:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It brings palpable relief to hear that the Queen’s University Medical Group has opened a Kahului clinic to help address a shortage of obstetrics and gynecology services on Maui. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It brings palpable relief to hear that the Queen’s University Medical Group has opened a Kahului clinic to help address a shortage of obstetrics and gynecology services on Maui. Staffed by four obstetricians, the Monday-Friday clinic provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care; call 808-686-4690. That’ll certainly help today’s women, babies and families. As for longer-term tomorrows, Queen’s is among the medical programs working to train homegrown physicians to one day practice in their communities. Previous Story Off the news: Funding for culture and arts in peril