Off the news: More Maui OB/GYN docs offer breather

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It brings palpable relief to hear that the Queen’s University Medical Group has opened a Kahului clinic to help address a shortage of obstetrics and gynecology services on Maui. Read more

It brings palpable relief to hear that the Queen’s University Medical Group has opened a Kahului clinic to help address a shortage of obstetrics and gynecology services on Maui.

Staffed by four obstetricians, the Monday-Friday clinic provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care; call 808-686-4690.

That’ll certainly help today’s women, babies and families. As for longer-term tomorrows, Queen’s is among the medical programs working to train homegrown physicians to one day practice in their communities.