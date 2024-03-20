comscore Panel OKs 3% pay hike for Honolulu mayor and City Council | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Panel OKs 3% pay hike for Honolulu mayor and City Council

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

With little comment from the public, the Honolulu Salary Commission on Tuesday recommended a 3% or greater pay boost for the mayor, managing director, all nine members of the City Council and other appointed, high-level city officials. Read more

