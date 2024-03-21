Letter: Another city pay raise? Ditch salary commission

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You have to be kidding me! The Honolulu Salary Commission is wanting to raise the pay of our City Council members again, after a 64% salary increase last year. Read more

Commissioner Rebecca Soon says “this action recognizes the need for investment in local government” and “paying living wages leads to a more diverse Council.” What nonsense!

How about we amend the City Charter and abolish the Salary Commission and let the people decide when and how much of a raise these guys deserve?

Steve Alumbaugh

Wailuku, Maui

