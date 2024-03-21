Editorial | Letters Letter: Another city pay raise? Ditch salary commission Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! You have to be kidding me! The Honolulu Salary Commission is wanting to raise the pay of our City Council members again, after a 64% salary increase last year. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. You have to be kidding me! The Honolulu Salary Commission is wanting to raise the pay of our City Council members again, after a 64% salary increase last year. Commissioner Rebecca Soon says “this action recognizes the need for investment in local government” and “paying living wages leads to a more diverse Council.” What nonsense! How about we amend the City Charter and abolish the Salary Commission and let the people decide when and how much of a raise these guys deserve? Steve Alumbaugh Wailuku, Maui EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: It’s U.S. duty to aid citizens of COFA