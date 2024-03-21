comscore Letter: Another city pay raise? Ditch salary commission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Another city pay raise? Ditch salary commission

You have to be kidding me! The Honolulu Salary Commission is wanting to raise the pay of our City Council members again, after a 64% salary increase last year. Read more

