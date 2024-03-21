Letter: Get scofflaws on taxes, expired safety checks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Where are the laws, rules and regulations, as well as obligations? Track down those not filing their general excise taxes. What about those with expired safety check vehicles, driving around in all parts of this small island?

Many of us faithfully make sure our car insurance and driver’s licenses are updated. Expired vehicles? They have no car insurance, which means they cannot get a safety check.

If all those drivers of such vehicles got caught and fined, we sure could have fewer potholes on the roads and freeways. Rules and laws are to be enforced.

Edna Esona

Mililani

