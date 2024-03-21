Letter: Seriously heed threats of suicide, reaches for help

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our hearts go out to friends and relatives of the Oda family.

What stands out are the number of times Paris Oda stated his intentions of murder-suicide.

It is a common form of denial to believe that such threats are merely drama, a means of manipulating others. It is assumed that the potential for violence is not real.

Sad to say, this assumption is wrong. Dead wrong. Threats of suicide should always, always be taken seriously. The sick person must be taken care of by professional caregivers who know what to do. Too often, threats are discounted and lives are lost.

This is not to point any fingers today. Not everyone knows the truth about such threats. Intentions are genuine in wanting to help. We do what we can.

If I ever again hear a suicide threat, I will call 911 for assistance and care.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

