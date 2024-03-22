Letter: A stinging reminder of the prices tourists pay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here are some numbers to support Malia Hill’s analysis of why additional tourist tax would hurt Hawaii’s economy (“More tourist tax bad for isle economy,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 18).

A year ago, I spent three nights at a Kauai hotel. The room rate was $349. Then there was the state room tax, the county room tax, the general excise tax (GET), the resort fee, the resort state tax, the resort county tax, and the resort GET, which increased the total room cost by 28% to $447. On top of that, there was the breakfast cost — $17.71 for half a papaya, a scoop of yogurt and a glass of orange juice.

It’s no wonder tourists find it expensive to stay in Hawaii — the high costs prevent me from playing tourist.

No new taxes.

Jeffrey Hackler

Manoa

