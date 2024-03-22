Editorial | Letters Letter: A stinging reminder of the prices tourists pay Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Here are some numbers to support Malia Hill’s analysis of why additional tourist tax would hurt Hawaii’s economy (“More tourist tax bad for isle economy,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 18). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Here are some numbers to support Malia Hill’s analysis of why additional tourist tax would hurt Hawaii’s economy (“More tourist tax bad for isle economy,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 18). A year ago, I spent three nights at a Kauai hotel. The room rate was $349. Then there was the state room tax, the county room tax, the general excise tax (GET), the resort fee, the resort state tax, the resort county tax, and the resort GET, which increased the total room cost by 28% to $447. On top of that, there was the breakfast cost — $17.71 for half a papaya, a scoop of yogurt and a glass of orange juice. It’s no wonder tourists find it expensive to stay in Hawaii — the high costs prevent me from playing tourist. No new taxes. Jeffrey Hackler Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Keep jaywalking law on the books