Letter: Waikiki Aquarium still has room to grow at 120

Congratulations to the Waikiki Aquarium celebrating its 120 anniversary, but your article may be incorrect on its age-ranking (“Waikiki Aquarium marks 120 years,” Star-Advertiser, March 18). The Woods Hole Aquarium is probably the oldest, founded in 1885. The New York Aquarium opened in 1896. Scripps Aquarium in San Diego began in 1903.

The Waikiki Aquarium opened March 19, 1904, and the Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit opened Aug. 18, 1904. The Waikiki Aquarium is therefore the fourth-oldest in the country.

Hopefully the Waikiki Aquarium will evolve with a vision for the next 100 years to provide imaginative new programs and exhibits that will enlighten everyone to the wonders of the aquatic world, and also what each of us can do to help protect the oceans and aquatic life.

Bruce Carlson

Former Waikiki Aquarium director, Atlanta, Ga.

