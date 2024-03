Scoreboard – March 22, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: San Diego State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA West: Campbell at Waipahu; Aiea at Leilehua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Waianae,

3 p.m.

JUDO

ILH: Round Robin Tournament No. 2,

5:30 p.m. at Punahou.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

OIA East: Moanalua at Castle, 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Kaala Elementary field.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Kailua, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: San Diego State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.;

Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou vs. Damien, 10 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA East: Farrington at Castle; Kalani at Kaiser; Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Kapolei;

Kahuku at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at McKinley. Games start at 11 a.m.

JUDO

OIA: East at Kalani and West at Nanakuli, starting at 10:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 10 a.m. Varsity II, Sacred Hearts at

Kamehameha-White, noon; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha-Blue, 2 p.m.; Damien vs. Pac-Five, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA East: Kaiser at Kaimuki, 10 a.m.;

Kalani vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Mililani vs. Waianae at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; Kapolei at Nanakuli. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Aiea; Waialua vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; Radford vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

OIA East: Kahuku at Kaiser; Farrington at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kalani; Moanalua at McKinley; Castle at Kailua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Leilehua; Campbell at Pearl City; Radford at Kapolei; Waialua vs. Waianae at Boat Harbor courts; Aiea at Mililani. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Ruby Tuesday Invitational, field events at 1 p.m.; running events at 3 p.m. at Moanalua.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

OIA girls: Kapolei vs. Kalaheo, 10 a.m.; Mililani vs. Kailua, 11:05 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Kahuku, 12:10 p.m.; Moanalua vs.

Roosevelt, 1:15 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu), 2:20 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

SUMO

MARCH GRAND SUMO

TOURNAMENT

Thursday

Day 12 results

Bushozan (6-6) def. Churanoumi (5-7)

Kitanowaka (3-9) def. Ichiyamamoto (6-6)

Sadanoumi (7-5) def. Daiamami (6-6)

Shodai (6-6) def. Ryuden (5-7)

Hokutofuji (4-8) def. Roga (6-6)

Endo (3-9) def. Kotoshoho (5-7)

Onosho (7-5) def. Mitakeumi (7-5)

Kinbozan (5-5-2) def. Myogiryu (5-7)

Nishikifuji (7-5) def. Tamawashi (5-7)

Shonannoumi (8-4) def. Tobizaru (6-6)

Hiradoumi (7-5) def. Oho (4-8)

Ura (6-6) def. Meisei (4-8)

Asanoyama (7-5) def. Takanosho (4-8)

Abi (8-4) def. Takayasu (8-4)

Atamifuji (7-5) def. Nishikigi (1-11)

Gonoyama (9-3) def. Daieisho (5-7)

Wakamotoharu (7-5) def. Takakeisho (7-5)

Hoshoryu (9-3) def. Takerufuji (11-1)

Midorifuji (7-5) def. Kirishima (3-9)

Kotonowaka (9-3) def. Onosato (9-3)

BASEBALL

ILH

Thursday

At Central Oahu Regional Park Field

Kamehameha 9, Damien 0

W—Kaikai Kaneshiro.

Leading hitters—KS: Jace Souza 2 runs; Greyson Osbun 2-3, 2 RBIs; Matthew Zarriello 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kaulana Quinlan 3-4. DMS: Max DeTrinis 2-2.

At Central Oahu Regional Park Field

‘Iolani 15, Pac-Five 5, 6 inn.

W—Kaysen Abara.

Leading hitters—Iol: Judah Ota 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Cole Yonamine 2 RBIs; Cole Ide 2-5, 2 runs; Treyden Chong Kee 2-3, 2 runs; CJ Taira 2 runs; Makana

Oniate 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Oni Dawson

2 RBIs; Kasyn Amazaki 2 RBIs. P5: Ezra Lee 2 RBIs; Alika Ahu 2 runs; Tyler Clark 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ethan Lee 2b.

At Goeas Field

Mid-Pacific 5, Maryknoll 1

W—Payton Dixon.

Leading hitters—MPI: Coen Goeas 3-3, 3b; Ethan Yonemura 2 RBIs; Chandler Murray 2b. Mary: Tanner Fujino 2-3, 2b; Allin Yap 3-3, 2b; Ayden Keanini 2b.

OIA

Division II

Thursday

At Kahuku

Kahuku 4, Waianae 3, 12 inn.

W—Mason Vargas.

Leading hitters—Kah: Diezel Kamoku

2 runs; Kaulana Judd-Au 2 runs; Malakai Vendiola 3-6; Vargas 2-5. Wain: Chaseten Rice 2-3; Rico Duropan 2-5.

Note: Kahuku won in the 12th inning on Orion Ramie’s two-out single to third base, which scored Kaulana Judd-Au.

MIL

Thursday

Maui High 10, Lahainaluna 0

W—Aaron Omuro.

Leading hitters—Maui: Nicholas Nashiwa 2-2, 4 RBIs; David Vergel de Dios 3b.

Baldwin 1, King Kekaulike 0

W—Jayden Perry-Waikiki.

Leading hitter—Bald: Jaren Pascual 2-3.

Wednesday

Maui High 5, Lahainaluna 0

W—Logan Kuloloia.

Leading hitters—Maui: Nicholas Nashiwa 2-4; Izaiah Koko 2-4; Trey Shimabukuro 3b.

Note: Logan Kuloloia (5 innings) and

Dawson Nuese combined on a no-hitter.

BIIF

Thursday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 11, Pahoa 0

W—Shiloh Santos (no-hitter, one walk,

14 strikeouts).

Leading hitters—KSH: Justin Kubojiri 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Kaohu Kawelu 2 runs; Dominic Christensen 3-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Noah Palea 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Iokepa

Martines 2 runs; Braden Gomes 2b.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Thursday

Varsity I

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 12, ‘Iolani 1, 5 inn.

W—Kiani Soller.

Leading hitters—KS: Landri Nakano

3 runs; Mua Williams HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kezia Lucas HR, 3 RBIs; Bobbi Cambra 2-2, 2b; Marley Espiau 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Soller 2b; Alexis Ahlo-Garcia 3b.

At Mid-Pacific

Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 3, 6 inn.

W—Paige Brunn.

Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho 3-4, 2b, 3 runs; Kahiau Aina 3-3, 2 runs; Lexi

Hinahara 2-3, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Lelei Kimsel 2 RBIs; Fa‘atamali‘i Brown 2 runs; Shayla Yamashita 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs; Austen

Kinney 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sydeny Capello

2 runs. MPI: Anuhea Wong-Barboza 3-3, 2 RBIs; Alexa Siu 2b; Paige Maeda 2b.

Varsity II

At McKinley

Damien 7, Sacred Hearts 4

W—Shelby Baguio.

Leading hitters—DMS: Baguio 2-3, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaia Marcellino-See HR,

3 RBIs. SHA: Melina Cudiamat 3-4, HR,

2 runs, 3 RBIs.

OIA West

Thursday

At Aiea

Aiea 16, Waipahu 1, 4 inn.

W—Chrijon Peneueta.

Leading hitters—Aiea: K. Chong 2 runs; Sophia Kaneshiro 2-2, 2 runs; Cayleigh Naito 3 runs; Nylove Peneueta 2 RBIs;

Madison Misaki 2 RBIs; Taylor Gates 2 runs; Ava Lawhorn 3 runs; Jaedalyn Padasdao

2 runs. Waip: Chloe Sarcena 3b.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Action 17, Firehouse 12

Hawaiians 23, Bad Company 5

Zen 17, Kool Katz 16

P.H. Shipyard 23, Waipio 8

Hui Ohana 21, Islanders 9

Go Deep 17, Makules 8

Yankees 17, Kupuna Kane 12

Aikane 16, Golden Eagles 4

Fat Katz 17, Sportsmen 12

Sons of Hawaii 0, Na Pueo 0

Ho‘o Ikaika 16, Na Kahuna 3

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Moanalua def. Kailua 25-18, 25-21, 25-17

Castle def. Kahuku 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

Kaimuki def. McKinley 18-25, 17-25,

25-13, 25-18, 15-8

Boys JV

Moanalua def. Kailua 21-18, 21-19

Kahuku def. Castle 21-7, 21-11

McKinley def. Kaimuki 21-13, 21-15

TENNIS

College Women

Thursday

At Berkeley, Calif.

No. 10 California 6, Hawaii 1

Wednesday

At San Jose, Calif.

Hawaii 4, San Jose State 3

OIA West

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Radford 5, Waianae 0

Girls Varsity

Radford 5, Waianae 0