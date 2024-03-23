Honolulu firefighters douse Waianae house fire

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire in Waianae Friday afternoon.

According to a Honolulu Fire Department summary, a 911 caller reported the building fire on Halona Road at 1:51 p.m.

HFD responded with 12 units and 37 firefighters with the first unit arriving at 1:58 p.m. to find a fire at a small, single-story residence.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 2:14 p.m. and extinguished at 3:04 p.m.

There were no occupants in the home, HFD said

HFD said an investigator is working to determine the fire’s origin and cause and to provide damage estimates.