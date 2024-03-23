comscore Letter: Paint statues in Waikiki gold for better visibility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Paint statues in Waikiki gold for better visibility

  • Today
  • Updated 7:24 p.m.
Since Gov. Josh Green was in Japan promoting tourism, I request that he have all the Hawaiian royalty statues in Waikiki painted with gold paint. Read more

