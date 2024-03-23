Letter: Paint statues in Waikiki gold for better visibility

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Since Gov. Josh Green was in Japan promoting tourism, I request that he have all the Hawaiian royalty statues in Waikiki painted with gold paint. Read more

Since Gov. Josh Green was in Japan promoting tourism, I request that he have all the Hawaiian royalty statues in Waikiki painted with gold paint.

A start in this effort would the statue of Princess KaiuIani in the middle of Waikiki. It is currently overlooked by many as they walk by since it is not portrayed well in its dark bronze color. If it was a gold color, it would stand out extremely well.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter