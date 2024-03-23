comscore Honolulu woman pleads guilty in federal tax fraud case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu woman pleads guilty in federal tax fraud case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.

A woman indicted for her role in a scheme to file false tax returns and then use Hawaii businesses, banks and trusts to launder the refunds entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and pleaded guilty Wednesday. Read more

