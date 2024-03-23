Hawaii men’s volleyball returns to form in win over CS Northridge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Louis Sakanoko blasted the ball off the hands of Cal State Northridge’s Donovan Constable on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii put up a wall of blockers, with Alaka‘i Todd, left, Kurt Nusterer and Chaz Galloway stifling a kill attempt by Cal State Northridge on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.