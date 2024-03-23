comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball returns to form in win over CS Northridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii men’s volleyball returns to form in win over CS Northridge

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Louis Sakanoko blasted the ball off the hands of Cal State Northridge’s Donovan Constable on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    Hawaii’s Louis Sakanoko blasted the ball off the hands of Cal State Northridge’s Donovan Constable on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii put up a wall of blockers, with Alaka‘i Todd, left, Kurt Nusterer and Chaz Galloway stifling a kill attempt by Cal State Northridge on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    Hawaii put up a wall of blockers, with Alaka‘i Todd, left, Kurt Nusterer and Chaz Galloway stifling a kill attempt by Cal State Northridge on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The No. 2 Hawaii men’s volleyball team snapped a two-match losing streak with a 25-19, 19-25, 27-25, 25-17 win over Cal State Northridge on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

